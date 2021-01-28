Ivey visits Tornado victims in Fultondale

Clean up and recovery efforts are still underway in Fultondale after Monday night's tornado.

Gov. Kay Ivey visited the city just north of Birmingham to survey the damage and meet victims.

The tornado killed one and injured 30 more.

One of the most heavily damaged structures was Fultondale High School. Officials are not sure if they will be able to allow students back into classrooms by the end of the year.

Ivey said that the damage to the city will be difficult to recover from. Officials are saying the storm was rated an EF-2.

“Y’all, what I’ve seen so far means that we clearly have a lot of work to do to rebuild this community. The damage done to Fultondale High School may very well be too substantial to repair,” she said.

Ivey said that Alabama will work with Jefferson County school officials to provide assistance to displaced students from Fultondale.

Ivey encouraged Alabamians to help provide aid by donating to a relief fund for Fultondale.

“I'd like to also encourage those of you who are able to do so to contribute to the governor's emergency relief fund which will be made available to support the members of this community as they rebuild their lives. Alabamians always step up to help their neighbors in times of disaster, and this is just another way that they can do that,” she said.

The Governors Emergency Relief Fund (GERF) was established after hurricanes Ivan and Katrina, and is used to support victims of severe weather in Alabama.