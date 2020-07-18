John Lewis' legacy shaped in 1965 on 'Bloody Sunday'

By 23 minutes ago

 

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — On the day that became known as Bloody Sunday, John Lewis and a line of nonviolent marchers were beaten and tear-gassed by Alabama state troopers in Selma. 

The state-sanctioned violence at the Edmund Pettus Bridge stunned the nation and helped spur the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act. It also propelled Lewis on to a global stage as a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement.

He would go on to win election to the U.S. House, where he was widely acknowledged as the conscience of Congress.

Tags: 
john lewis
Selma
Bloody Sunday
civil rights

Related Content

Rep. John Lewis, A Force In The Civil Rights Movement, Dead At 80

By & 12 hours ago

Updated at 7:00 a.m. ET

John Lewis — an icon of the civil rights movement, congressman and, for decades, a force in Democratic politics — died at age 80 on Friday.

Lewis had been treated for advanced-stage pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed during a routine medical exam. He publicly disclosed his diagnosis in late December.

Move to rename 'Bloody Sunday' bridge has critics in Selma

By Jul 6, 2020

 

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965.

Online petitions have circulated for years to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma for Congressman John Lewis. Pettus was a white supremacist, and Lewis was beaten on the bridge 55 years ago.

Civil rights: The road to Bloody Sunday began 30 miles away

By Mar 5, 2020
Associated Press

MARION, Ala. (AP) — As the 55th anniversary of the civil rights clash known as Bloody Sunday approaches, townspeople in Alabama want to remind the world that the road to Selma began in a place called Marion.

In 1965, in what has become a footnote to history, a young black man by the name of Jimmie Lee Jackson was fatally shot at a protest in Marion. It was that killing that sent hundreds of people to Selma for a march at the Edmund Pettus Bridge two weeks later.