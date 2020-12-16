Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Alabama mask mandate

By Caroline Vincent 18 minutes ago

A lawsuit challenging Alabama's mask mandate has been thrown out by a federal judge. 

U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins of Montgomery called the suit a "shotgun pleading" that makes accusations without organization or legitimate legal claims. Watkins also refused a request to block the mask rule in October.

Former chief justice Roy Moore filed the lawsuit on behalf of Alabama residents against Gov. Kay Ivey and the state health officer claiming the mask mandate is unconstitutional.

Watkins allowed three weeks for a replacement lawsuit.

Tags: 
mask mandate
U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins
Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore

Related Content

Ivey extends mask and 'safer at home' orders through next year

By Caroline Vincent Dec 9, 2020
Kay Ivey
Associated Press

Gov. Kay Ivey has extended Alabama's mask and "safer at home" orders through to Jan. 22, 2021.

Ivey made the announcement as just two days before both orders were set to expire. 

Alabama's COVID-19 cases continue to rise after the Thanksgiving holiday.

State health leaders urge extension of Alabama mask mandate

By Caroline Vincent Dec 4, 2020
Pixabay

The Alabama statewide mask mandate is set to expire next Friday and health officials are asking leaders to extend it.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger of the University of Alabama at Birmingham said it's "critically important" for Gov. Kay Ivey to maintain the requirement. The head of the Alabama Hospital Association said the organization would support the extension of the mandate into January of next year.

As of Friday, Alabama has 264199 cases of COVID-19.

Amid pandemic, Gov. Ivey to announce future of mask order

By Nov 5, 2020
Pixabay

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will announce the fate of a statewide mask mandate. Her office has scheduled a Thursday morning news conference at the Capitol.

The statewide mask order is set to expire Sunday. Ivey first announced the statewide mask mandate in July and has extended it serval times.

Alabama’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 3,000 this week as both cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continued rising.