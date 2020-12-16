Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Alabama mask mandate

A lawsuit challenging Alabama's mask mandate has been thrown out by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins of Montgomery called the suit a "shotgun pleading" that makes accusations without organization or legitimate legal claims. Watkins also refused a request to block the mask rule in October.

Former chief justice Roy Moore filed the lawsuit on behalf of Alabama residents against Gov. Kay Ivey and the state health officer claiming the mask mandate is unconstitutional.

Watkins allowed three weeks for a replacement lawsuit.