Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Alabama mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the legality of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide order to wear face coverings in public places to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin entered the order following a hearing.

Real estate agent Debbie Mathis and retired sheriff’s Deputies Larry Lewis and Barry Munza, all of Jackson County, filed the lawsuit against Montgomery against Ivey, State Health Officer Scott Harris and the State Board of Health.

The lawsuit contends the mask order was illegally adopted and that plaintiffs face deprivation of liberty anytime they interact with others.

The governor’s office asked the judge to dismiss the case arguing the governor has the power under law to do so.