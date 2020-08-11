Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Alabama mask order

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the legality of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide order to wear face coverings in public places to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin entered the order following a hearing. 

Real estate agent Debbie Mathis and retired sheriff’s Deputies Larry Lewis and Barry Munza, all of Jackson County, filed the lawsuit against Montgomery against Ivey, State Health Officer Scott Harris and the State Board of Health.  

The lawsuit contends the mask order was illegally adopted and that plaintiffs face deprivation of liberty anytime they interact with others. 

The governor’s office asked the judge to dismiss the case arguing the governor has the power under law to do so. 

Tags: 
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

LIVE BLOG: COVID-19 in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Mar 24, 2020
coronavirus coverage

August 11

Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Alabama mask order

99,926 cases, 4,300 hospitalizations, 1,781 deaths confirmed in Alabama

August 10

99,390 cases, 4,250 hospitalizations, 1,733 deaths confirmed in Alabama

Most Alabama child care facilities are open amid pandemic

Most Alabama child care facilities are open amid pandemic

By Aug 10, 2020
daycare
Pixabay

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Human Resources says 63% of the state’s child care facilities are now open.

Most of the 2,410 centers closed in the spring because of COVID-19. The department says in a news release that only 12% of child care providers were open for business in March because of the pandemic.

The department says reopening is a positive sign for parents.

Is church essential?

By Caroline Vincent Aug 10, 2020

When Governor Kay Ivey allowed essential businesses to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, she included churches in the exclusive category. Take a look at how one place of worship in Tuscaloosa is keeping faith and fellowship alive in a time of social distancing.

 

 