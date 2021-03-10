Justice sues Mobile County sheriff over sexual harassment

By Caroline Vincent 1 minute ago

 

The U.S. Justice Department is suing the Mobile County Sheriff's Office over claims that it ignored complaints from female jailers who said they are being sexually harassed by male prisoners.

The suit was filed Wednesday in Mobile. It says female jail workers are regularly subjected to lewd comments, threats of sexual violence and male prisoners who expose themselves.

A dozen workers reportedly filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but Sheriff Sam Cochran failed to act on it. The suit is seeking money and policies to stop the harassment.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond with a comment. 

Related Content

Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit

By Caroline Vincent Feb 17, 2021

 

The state of Alabama is asking for a lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department about prison conditions to be dismissed. The suit, filed in December, claims the state is failing to protect prisoners from inmate violence and excessive force from prison staff. 

Attorney to oversee election complaints in north Alabama

By Oct 22, 2020

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An assistant U.S. attorney will oversee the Justice Department’s handling of fraud and voting rights complaints in north Alabama during the upcoming election. 

The U.S. attorney’s office in Birmingham says Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Cheek will serve as the region’s elections officer. The appointment is part of a long-running program to monitor Election Day activities.

Sheriff Agrees to Plead Guilty to Tax Charge

By Alex AuBuchon & Dec 19, 2018
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin

An Alabama sheriff who leaves office next month has agreed to plead guilty to a federal misdemeanor tax charge.

Multiple news outlets have reported Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin signed an agreement Tuesday to plead guilty to failure to file a federal tax return in 2015.

The U.S. Justice Department says Franklin will enter the plea on January 10. Her replacement Ron Puckett is set to take take office on January 15 after she did not seek re-election.