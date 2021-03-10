Justice sues Mobile County sheriff over sexual harassment

The U.S. Justice Department is suing the Mobile County Sheriff's Office over claims that it ignored complaints from female jailers who said they are being sexually harassed by male prisoners.

The suit was filed Wednesday in Mobile. It says female jail workers are regularly subjected to lewd comments, threats of sexual violence and male prisoners who expose themselves.

A dozen workers reportedly filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but Sheriff Sam Cochran failed to act on it. The suit is seeking money and policies to stop the harassment.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond with a comment.