Lack of travel leads to decline in fatal wrecks in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Traffic accidents are killing fewer people in Alabama during the pandemic.

Statistics from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency show highway deaths dropped 58% in April from March and 42% from a year earlier.

State troopers also investigated 43% fewer traffic accidents in April than in March. WALA-TV reports the statistics match data from the Alabama Department of Transportation, which has vehicle counters along Interstate 10 and I-65.

Traffic volume over a nearly three-week period in April was down by about 46% compared with the same period in 2019.