Lack of travel leads to decline in fatal wrecks in Alabama

By 40 minutes ago

 

Credit aaroads.com

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Traffic accidents are killing fewer people in Alabama during the pandemic.

Statistics from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency show highway deaths dropped 58% in April from March and 42% from a year earlier. 

State troopers also investigated 43% fewer traffic accidents in April than in March. WALA-TV reports the statistics match data from the Alabama Department of Transportation, which has vehicle counters along Interstate 10 and I-65.

Traffic volume over a nearly three-week period in April was down by about 46% compared with the same period in 2019.

Tags: 
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama highway deaths
Alabama Department of Transportation
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Mar 24, 2020
coronavirus coverage

May 4

10:45 a.m. 7,898 cases, 1,048 hospitalizations, 292 deaths confirmed in Alabama

May 1

6:15 p.m. 7,294 cases, 1,019 hospitalizations, 289 deaths

Lawsuit challenges Alabama voting rules during pandemic

Beaches, retail stores open in Alabama

590 Killed in 2 Alabama Counties

By Mar 25, 2013
Joe Songer/Birmingham News

Accident data shows that speed and traffic volume raise the risk of fatal accidents, leading to identifiable pockets of higher crash rates when those elements combine.

Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/YLUVHn) that 537 fatal crashes in Jefferson and Shelby counties killed 590 people between 2007 and 2011.

Statistics show the number of fatal crashes trending upward toward the end of that period, though stronger laws intended to improve driver behavior could reverse the trend, analysts say.

State may relocate damaged highway in north Alabama

By Mar 9, 2020
Highway 231
aaroads.com

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Officials are considering whether to relocate a damaged highway that's been closed since last month in north Alabama.

Crews shut down a section of U.S. 231 south of Huntsville about three weeks ago after cracks developed following heavy rains. Workers have tried to fix the road, but repairs are proving difficult.

News outlets report that the Alabama Department of Transportation is now considering shifting the four-lane road slightly eastward rather than repairing the old highway.