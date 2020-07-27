Lawmaker criticized for honoring Confederate, KKK figure

By 26 minutes ago

 

Credit ballotpedia.org

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawmaker is facing criticism over a social media post marking the birthday of a Confederate general who became an early leader in the Ku Klux Klan. 

Republican Rep. Will Dismukes said he had a great time speaking at an annual celebration for Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The post appeared on Facebook on Sunday, the same day that the state was honoring the late John Lewis, an Alabama native who served for decades in Congress and had a long record fighting for civil rights.  

Dismukes later posted that it was not his intent to disrespect Lewis or glorify the Klan.

Tags: 
Rep. Will Dismukes
Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest
Congressman John Lewis
Ku Klux Klan

Related Content

Selma Marchers Oppose Honoring Civil War General

By Sep 25, 2012
en.wikipedia.org

More than 60 people have marched from the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge to Selma City Hall to protest a monument to a Civil War general being rebuilt in a Selma cemetery. The biracial group carried signs Tuesday and chanted, "No justice, no peace." Their leader, activist Rose Toure, said Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest was an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. The marchers went to City Hall to ask the City Council to deny permission to rebuild the monument. A similar monument disappeared from the cemetery earlier this year.

Selma Leaders Give Up Land In Monument Lawsuit

By Jan 15, 2014
http://en.wikipedia.org

The protests of Selma residents weren't enough to keep city council from voting to give a one acre tract of land at a cemetery to a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The Selma Times-Journal reports that city leaders decided to relinquish control of the land in a 5-4 vote while residents protested during a meeting Tuesday.

The vote ends a lawsuit that Virginia-based KTK Mining filed against the city after leaders revoked a building permit for a memorial to confederate general and former Ku Klux Klan member Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

By 1 hour ago
John Lewis funeral
Associated Press

 

 

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. 

A processional with Lewis’ casket was carried across the bridge Sunday where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans.