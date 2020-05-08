Lawmakers approve $1.25 billion school bond issue

By 13 minutes ago

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Thursday approved a $1.25 billion bond issue for school construction in the largest capital improvement project in more than a decade. 

The House of Representatives voted 68-5 for the bond issue to fund capital improvement projects at public schools, universities and two-year colleges. 

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature. Ivey proposed the bond issue in her State of the State address earlier this year.

Rep. Bill Poole, the chairman of the House education, said each school system would get a minimum of $400,000 and then additional money based on school system size and the state’s school funding formula. 

Tags: 
Alabama Legislature
Alabama House of Representatives
school construction
capital improvement projects
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Representative Bill Poole

Related Content

Lawmakers return for shortened session

By May 5, 2020
Alabama House
Associated Press

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have resumed a shortened legislative session focused on state budgets. 

Legislators had taken a nearly two month break during the COVID-19 outbreak but returned to Montgomery to pass state budgets and a few other bills.

House minority leader: Irresponsible to pass budgets now

By Apr 29, 2020
Alabama Democrats
Alabama Democrats

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Democratic leader in the Alabama House of Representatives is urging  lawmakers to wait until summer to pass state budgets, for both safety and fiscal concerns. 

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said in a press conference that it is difficult to craft a budget when the state is still trying to assess the pandemic’s impact  on revenue, small businesses, schools and other factors.  

Ivey criticizes lawmakers for taking control of relief cash

By 20 hours ago
Gov. Kay Ivey

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is blasting legislators for seizing control of the state’s coronavirus relief money.  

The governor challenged them to spend it wisely and said she won’t call a needed special session until they disclose their plans.