Lawmakers fast-track COVID-19 liability protection bill

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

The Alabama Senate passed a bill that provides businesses and others protection from liability in coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The legislation now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives after being approved without debate on a 27-1 vote in the Senate.

Republican Sen. Arthur Orr said the bill would protect companies, churches and other entities from virus-related claims if they were following appropriate COVID-19 precautions.

Gov. Kay Ivey and GOP lawmakers said the bill was a top priority for the first two weeks of the legislative session.

Alabama Senate
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

