Lawmakers return for shortened session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have resumed a shortened legislative session focused on state budgets. 

Legislators had taken a nearly two month break during the COVID-19 outbreak but returned to Montgomery to pass state budgets and a few other bills.

Legislators wore masks. Members of the 105-member House of Representatives spaced themselves out over two floors at the Alabama Statehouse in order to keep distance between members.  

Only 60 members of the 105-member House answered roll. Some suggested it was futile to pass budgets before the state had a better estimate of the impact of the virus on state revenue and expenditures. 

