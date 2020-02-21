Lawsuits: Alabama failed to protect foster kids from abuse

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawyer is seeking $100 million in damages for four children who were fostered or adopted by a couple accused of child abuse.

News outlets report the cases involve Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon, who kept about 50 children over the years as they lived in Florence, Alabama, and then Cape Coral, Florida.

Daniel Spurgeon is serving a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to child abuse, sexual abuse and torture of children in the couple's care. Jenise Spurgeon awaits trial in Alabama and both face more charges in Florida.

Birmingham attorney Tommy James says the Alabama Department of Human Resources ignored clear signs of abuse.