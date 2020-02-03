Liberal watchdog group hires Amnesty director as new CEO

The executive director of Amnesty International USA will take over as chief executive of the liberal watchdog Southern Poverty Law Center.

Margaret Huang will begin work in April at the Alabama-based nonprofit organization, which announced her hiring Monday.

The law center is best known for monitoring hate groups and suing extremists including the Ku Klux Klan. It's now trying to steady itself after months of turmoil that included the firing of its founder.

The organization says it has 350 employees in offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and the District of Columbia.