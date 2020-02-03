Liberal watchdog group hires Amnesty director as new CEO

By 6 minutes ago

Credit guidestar.org

The executive director of Amnesty International USA will take over as chief executive of the liberal watchdog Southern Poverty Law Center.

Margaret Huang will begin work in April at the Alabama-based nonprofit organization, which announced her hiring Monday.

The law center is best known for monitoring hate groups and suing extremists including the Ku Klux Klan. It's now trying to steady itself after months of turmoil that included the firing of its founder.

The organization says it has 350 employees in offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and the District of Columbia.

Tags: 
Southern Poverty Law Center
Amnesty International USA

Related Content

Attorneys: Alabama making little progress in prison staffing

By Jan 3, 2020

Attorneys for state inmates say Alabama has made little progress in meeting a court order to dramatically increase the number of corrections officers working in state prisons.  

Attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote in a Friday court filing in an ongoing case over prison healthcare that the state has increased staff by only 25 officers over nearly two years.

A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, but the department has defended its progress in earlier court filings. 

Southern Poverty Law Center employees vote to join union

By Dec 16, 2019
SPLC

 

Employees of the  Southern Poverty Law Center civil rights organization have voted to unionize.

The organization announced Monday that employees voted to join the Washington-Baltimore  local of The News Guild-Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO. A supermajority of employees this fall requested representation by the union. 