Lives Lost: Alabama Medal of Honor winner downplayed heroism

By 24 seconds ago

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bennie Adkins was a Vietnam War hero who returned home to Alabama, got three college degrees and started a successful accounting firm. 

He was the first Medal of Honor recipient to die of COVID-19 and family members say he had charisma that drew in others naturally. President Barack Obama awarded Adkins the country's highest military honor in 2014.

He died on April 17 at age 86 in the same hospital where one of his sons is a surgeon. Adkins was praised for extraordinary heroism for repelling a 1966 Viet Cong attack. In recent years, he started a scholarship foundation for military veterans.

Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
Bennie Adkins

No notes on virus liability, health officer power bills

Early release and alternative denention during Coronavirus

By Baillee Majors 3 hours ago
The coronavirus is spreading inside Alabama’s prisons. So far, one prisoner has died and at least a dozen other inmates and guards have tested positive for the virus. Inmates and staff say they fear the situation could get much worse. That's leading some prison advocates to ask state lawmakers to consider early release and alternative detention to help stop the spread of infection. 

By 17 hours ago
coronavirus COVID-19
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA-TV) — A south Alabama mayor and his wife have both been diagnosed with COVID-19. 

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon says he and his wife Janice both tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes the illness.