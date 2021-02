The Alabama Legislature is debating a lottery and casino bill today.

The bill by Republican Sen. Del Marsh is being considered by the Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee. It proposes a state lottery and five casinos with table games, sports betting and slot machines. Most of the casinos would be located at existing dog tracks.

Voters would have to approve the proposal. The last time Alabamians voted on gambling was in 1999 when they defeated a lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman.