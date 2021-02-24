Lottery, casino debate delayed for at least two weeks

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

The Alabama Senate will have to wait to vote on a lottery and casino bill.

Republican sponsor Sen. Del Marsh said he is spending the next two weeks working on the proposal. He said one issue being discussed is the increased amount of casinos sites from eight to 10. One idea he has is to allow one site in each of Alabama's seven congressional districts and three Native American sites.

There are five states that do not have a state lottery including Alabama.

The last gambling vote was in 1999 when Alabamians voted down a lottery proposal by then-Gov. Don Siegelman.

