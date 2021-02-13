Louisiana GOP Senator votes to convict Trump, Shelby and Tuberville of Alabama voted to acquit

The U.S. Senate today acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the siege on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial. Seven Republicans sided with Democrats who voted to convict the former President. That includes Bill Cassidy of Louisiana who was considered a “wild card” vote after he criticized the Trump’s legal team. Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama were among those who voted to acquit. That trial exposed the fragility of America's democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency. The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction. Many senators kept their votes closely held until the final moments.