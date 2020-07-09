Lumber company fined $218K in death of worker hit by wood

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lumber and flooring company has been fined $218,000 in the death of a worker hit by wood while trying to clear a jammed machine. 

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Miller & Co. Inc. failed to protect the worker at its plant in Selma. OSHA says the company failed to make sure the machine wouldn't start up during maintenance, or to teach employees such lockout procedures. It also cited the company for failing to ensure machines had proper protective equipment.

OSHA did not identify or give the sex of the worker.

Company owner of 2 killed workers had been cited 27 times

By May 26, 2020
STARKVILLE, Miss. (The Commercial Dispatch) — The owner of a contracting company of which two workers were killed in a trench collapse in Mississippi had previously been issued 27 federal citations for safety violations. 

The Commercial Dispatch reports Shane Henderson was the president of the now-defunct Gilco Contracting when the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited it in 2005 and 2008. Henderson is now the head of Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Southern Civil Contracting.

OSHA: Second Injured Pipeline Worker Dead

By Alex AuBuchon Dec 7, 2016
Officials with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration say a second worker who was injured in the Colonial Pipeline explosion in late October has died.

OSHA says the worker died on Nov. 22 from injuries received during the explosion in Shelby County.

The federal agency says the worker's employer, Heflin-based L.E. Bell Construction, did contact OSHA to inform the administration of the death.

OSHA did not identify the worker.

Colonial officials say eight people on the nine-member crew that was working on the pipeline were employees of L.E Bell.

Keystone Foods Facing $76,000 in Safety Penalties

By Alex AuBuchon Sep 7, 2016
A meat processing plant in southeast Alabama has been fined more than $70,000 following an investigation after a worker lost his fingertip in an accident.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the Keystone Foods plant in Bakerhill, Alabama, is facing about $76,700 in proposed penalties following an investigation. The agency began looking into the plant after a 65-year-old employee lost the tip of his index finger while cleaning an overhead saw blade in early March.