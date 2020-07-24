Mackey: Up to half of students will do virtual classes

By 56 seconds ago

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey on Friday estimated that up to half of the state’s public school students will be attending classes remotely in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mackey said more than a quarter of students are in systems that are only doing remote classes for the first part of year.  He said as many as 15% to 30% of students will be choosing to do remote learning in school systems that have that as an option, in addition to in-person classes.

Mackey spoke Friday in a press conference with U.S. Sen. Doug Jones that was broadcast on Facebook. Mackey asked people to please be patient.

Tags: 
Alabama schools reopening
Dr. Eric Mackey
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

LIVE BLOG: COVID-19 in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Mar 24, 2020
coronavirus coverage

July 24

74,365 cases, 3,640 hospitalizations, 1,395 deaths confirmed in Alabama

July 23

Alabama reports daily case record; more schools go online

72,696 cases, 3,588 hospitalizations, 1,357 deaths confirmed in Alabama

Loss of football could have devastating economic impact in Alabama 

Alabama to reopen all schools for in-person teaching in fall

By Jun 26, 2020
school children

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state school superintendent says all Alabama schools will reopen for traditional classes this fall. But they’ll also offer options for virtual learning for parents who aren’t comfortable sending their children back because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Superintendent Eric Mackey announced plans for restarting the educational system during a news conference Friday. But he says the road map was subject to change based on the spread of the virus.

Alabama official outlines phased plan to reopen schools

By May 4, 2020
school lunch

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's top official for K-12 schools says public schools closed because of the coronavirus could bring some students back in June as part of a phased reopening. 