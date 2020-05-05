Major Alabama mall reopens as lockdown protests continue

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's largest shopping mall is reopening for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic as protests continue to further accelerate the economy.

Shoppers returning to the Riverchase Galleria in suburban Birmingham on Tuesday found most stores still closed and many people wearing face masks. But opening the doors was another step in reviving an economy hit hard by precautions against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, several dozen people rallied in Montgomery for rules changes to allow additional businesses to reopen. The disease is still on the rise in Alabama, with at least 8,200 confirmed cases and 310 deaths linked to the new coronavirus.