Major Alabama mall reopens as lockdown protests continue

By 55 minutes ago

 

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's largest shopping mall is reopening for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic as protests continue to further accelerate the economy. 

Shoppers returning to the Riverchase Galleria in suburban Birmingham on Tuesday found most stores still closed and many people wearing face masks. But opening the doors was another step in reviving an economy hit hard by precautions against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, several dozen people rallied in Montgomery for rules changes to allow additional businesses to reopen. The disease is still on the rise in Alabama, with at least 8,200 confirmed cases and 310 deaths linked to the new coronavirus.

Riverchase Galleria
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Sears is closing its last full-size store in Alabama.

The company announced Tuesday it will shut down 26 full-size Sears stores and Kmart locations nationwide in late October. That includes the Sears at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, which is Alabama's largest shopping mall.

Traditional retailers are being battered by online sellers, and Sears says it has to reduce the number of its largest stores. Sears will still have smaller locations it calls "hometown stores" in eight cities statewide.

A man charged with attempted murder in a shooting at an Alabama shopping mall on Thanksgiving is asking for police video of the entire incident, which ended with police shooting and killing another man.

An attorney for 20-year-old Erron Martez Dequan Brown of Bessemer made the request in a court document filed late Tuesday. It comes as protesters and relatives of the man killed by police, 21-year-old Emantic "EJ" Bradford, Jr., continue asking to see any video of the confrontation.