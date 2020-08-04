Man charged with defrauding fund for slain Alabama officer

By Person: Associated Press 1 hour ago

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man is charged with stealing from a memorial fund that was established to help the family of an Alabama police officer who was killed last year. 

A news release from federal prosecutors says 27-year-old Devonte Lemond Hammonds of Birmingham is charged with multiple counts of fraud. He is charged with taking money from a fund set help to aid relatives of Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy after he was shot to death in the line of duty in December. e

An attorney representing Hammonds declined comment.

Billy Clardy
Fraud

