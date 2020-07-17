Man sentenced to 90 years in Alabama double slaying

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A judge in Alabama has sentenced a man to 90 years in prison in a 2017 shooting that left two people dead inside a home.

News outlets report that a Lee County judge sentenced 29-year-old Jacquavious Greathouse of Auburn on Thursday in the deaths of 27-year-old Sedric Lewis and 31-year-old Derris Harris.

Authorities say the two men were inside a house that was peppered with multiple gunshots from a rifle and a pistol. Rounds pieced windows and walls, killing the two. Another man is awaiting trial in the killings.