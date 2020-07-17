Man sentenced to 90 years in Alabama double slaying

By 22 minutes ago

 

Credit istockphoto

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A judge in Alabama has sentenced a man to 90 years in prison in a 2017 shooting that left two people dead inside a home. 

News outlets report that a Lee County judge sentenced 29-year-old Jacquavious Greathouse of Auburn on Thursday in the deaths of 27-year-old Sedric Lewis and 31-year-old Derris Harris.

Authorities say the two men were inside a house that was peppered with multiple gunshots from a rifle and a pistol. Rounds pieced windows and walls, killing the two. Another man is awaiting trial in the killings.

Tags: 
Lee County
Auburn

Related Content

DA asks to revoke bond of teen charged in fatal Auburn crash

By Dec 13, 2019
Rod Bramblett
Auburn University

An Alabama prosecutor is asking a judge to revoke the bond of a teenager charged in the crash that killed Auburn University broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife.

News outlets report the Lee County district attorney's office alleged continued unsafe driving in asking a court to jail 16-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor of Auburn. A defense attorney says Taylor is “a very troubled young man” who needs help.

Murder charge announced in death of fighters’ stepdaughter

By Dec 3, 2019
Aniah Blanchard
Auburn Police Department

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a man being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of the stepdaughter of a well-known UFC fighter, authorities announced Monday.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said at a news conference that the capital murder charge is being filed against 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed in the death of Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old Alabama college student and stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Alabama teen dies in drowning at state park

By May 28, 2020
Pixabay

 

An Alabama teenager has died in what authorities are calling an accidental drowning in a state park lake. 

The Lee County coroner's office says 18-year-old Jamari Smith went under the water while swimming with friends at Chewacla State Park in Auburn on Wednesday. Firefighters found him underwater and Smith was rushed to a hospital, where he died.