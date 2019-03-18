MarchMania: Spring Fund Drive 2019

Alabama Public Radio is tipping off its spring fund drive on March 20 and there are some things we want our listeners to know!

We will be pitching on air for 10 hours a day from March 20 through the 29. This will be the time when we ask for donations, however big or small, from new listeners as well as returning members. You can donate by calling (***)***-**** or clicking the button at the top of our website.

There will also be ways to participate online throughout the drive. The theme of the drive is inspired by certain events on the sports calendar around the same time. You can follow along by looking for the tag #MarchMania across social media.

There will also be an Alabama Public Radio bracket challenge taking place on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Followers will get to vote on what kind of contest Morning Edition host Alex AuBuchon will play against programming director, and former Mississippi State basketball player, Brittany Young.

If the station reaches its goal of $-------, the contest will be filmed and published across our social media accounts. Followers can vote on what that challenge will be by participating in daily polls that will feature the matchups. The winner will be announced on the last day of the drive, March 29.