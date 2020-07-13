Marsh: Poor choice of words on COVID-19 cases

By 26 minutes ago

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate said he used a poor choice of words when he suggested rising COVID-19 numbers were a good thing and he wanted more people to get infected with the new coronavirus. 

Del Marsh drew criticism for comments to reporters Thursday when asked about rising COVID-19 infection numbers in Alabama, and he suggested more infections meant the state was closer to herd immunity.  The Alabama Democratic Party called Marsh's comments dangerously stupid.  

Marsh said he doesn't hope for anyone to get ill, but hopes that people eventually develop immunity if a vaccine is not developed.  

Doctors are unsure if COVID-19 survivors have substantial protection. 

Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Del Marsh

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate said Wednesday that the state’s coronavirus relief funds will not be used to build a new Statehouse, putting to rest the idea that drew an immediate backlash. 

Alabama elections chief: Masks can't be required at polls

By Jul 10, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus face mask
Pixabay

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s elections chief is telling local officials that they cannot require voters to wear masks at polling places during next week’s election.  

The direction conflicts with local mandates, approved in several cities and counties, to wear masks in public places.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Friday that while it can be strongly recommended that an individual wear a mask, it cannot be required.