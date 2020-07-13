Marsh: Poor choice of words on COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate said he used a poor choice of words when he suggested rising COVID-19 numbers were a good thing and he wanted more people to get infected with the new coronavirus.

Del Marsh drew criticism for comments to reporters Thursday when asked about rising COVID-19 infection numbers in Alabama, and he suggested more infections meant the state was closer to herd immunity. The Alabama Democratic Party called Marsh's comments dangerously stupid.

Marsh said he doesn't hope for anyone to get ill, but hopes that people eventually develop immunity if a vaccine is not developed.

Doctors are unsure if COVID-19 survivors have substantial protection.