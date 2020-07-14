Related Program: Living With Less Plastic (Opinion) Mary Liz Ingram on Cutting Out Plastic Mouthwash Bottles By Brittany Young • 56 minutes ago Related Program: Living With Less Plastic (Opinion) ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 2:56 Mary Liz Ingram's Commentary... In this week's Living with Less Plastic commentary, Mary Liz Ingram explores ways to cut out plastic mouthwash bottles... Tags: plastciless mouthwash bottlesplasticless dental careLiving with Less PlasticMary Liz Ingramalabama public radioShareTweetEmail