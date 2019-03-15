Masha Gershman: What Can We Learn From The Russian Approach To Math Education?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Don't Fear Math.

About Masha Gershman's TED Talk

About Masha Gershman

Masha Gershman is the director of outreach at the Russian School of Mathematics, a K-12 afterschool mathematics program with a mission to instill every child with a strong foundation and appreciation for mathematics. The schools are located throughout the United States.

The schools were co-founded in Boston in 1997 by Gershman's mother, Inessa Rifkin, when Gershman was in sixth grade.

