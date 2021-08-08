"To mask, or not to mask" angers some parents with school year approaching

Alabama students are returning to classrooms this month. Local school systems split on whether masks will be required. Hoover City Schools, for example, will require students to mask up against COVID-19 for 30 days, starting on Tuesday. Mask mandates in local K-12 schools have drawn a mix of support from parents. Supporters see it as the best way to protect unvaccinated children against COVID-19, while critics view a mask mandate as an infringement on personal decision. The Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending schools require masks amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Alabama is leaving the decision to local school systems, instead of wading into the politically prickly of requiring mask or not, as some states have done. The State's COVID-19 daily is predicted to peak on Wednesday with close to sixteen thousand infections.