“Mask Up” Video Contest to Show Importance of Wearing Masks

State medical groups are sponsoring a video contest to explain why it’s important to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama are sponsoring the “Mask Up Alabama” video contest.

The videos should be 30-second or less and need to highlight basic information related to mask-wearing and COVID-19.

Jeannie Gaines is the communications director at the hospital association. She says she hopes a “human touch” to the competition encourages more people to mask up.

“It does sort of humanize this initiative," says Gains. "And when people share personal stories about something that is important to them, I think other people will listen up. I do hope that seeing these personal stories and theses creative videos will give people an opportunity to stop and listen."

Gains also says she thinks the digial platform will make it easier to reach more people.

“The video format makes it really easy for people on social media. It will give them the opportunity to view something," she says. "I think people enjoy viewing things, as opposed to reading a wall of text. I think the message is conveyed a little easier when you can watch a video about something.”

The deadline for submissions is noon on Jan. 11. There is no fee to enter the contest.Read more about the rules here.