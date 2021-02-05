Matthew Walker: Why Is It Essential To Make Time For Sleep?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode It Takes Time

Sleep is crucial for our health — and there are alarming consequences when we don't get enough. Matthew Walker explores the many benefits of a full night of sleep, and how to make sleep a priority.

About Matthew Walker

Matthew Walker is a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, where he serves as the director of the Center for Human Sleep Science. He is the author of Why We Sleep, a book explaining the impact of sleep on human health and disease, and he is a Kavli Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences. He has also shared his research on the TED original series Sleeping with Science.

Walker received his PhD in Neurophysiology from the Medical Research Council in London, where his research was funded by the Medical Research Council Neurochemical Pathology Unit, and his bachelor's degree in Neuroscience from the University of Nottingham.

