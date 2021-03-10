Medical marijuana bill gets public hearing in Alabama House

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

The Alabama House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing on medical marijuana legislation.

It will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Sen. Tim Melson and would allow people with qualifying medical conditions to purchase marijuana, in forms of gels of tablets, for medical use from licensed dispensaries.

The Alabama Senate approved the bill with a 21-8 vote last month, but the House of Representatives has previously been more skeptical of similar legislation.

