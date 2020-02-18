Medical marijuana bill heads to first vote in Legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Medical marijuana legislation that would allow people to be prescribed marijuana for 15 medical conditions, is headed to its first vote in the Alabama Legislature.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on the bill Wednesday and could vote the same day.  

The bill by Republican  Sen. Tim Melson would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana  for certain conditions, including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain, and to purchase cannabis products at a dispensary licensed by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

Related Content

Alabama AG opposes possible medical marijuana legislation

By Jan 10, 2020
With an expected medical marijuana proposal approaching next month, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has already objected to putting it into law.

In the Jan. 6 letter to lawmakers, he expressed concerns including parallels with the opioid crisis and the continued federal marijuana ban. Similar legislation failed to pass last year. This year, a state study commission has recommended a new program. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, over 30 states have approved some form of medical marijuana proposal.

Alabama medical cannabis group begins drafting bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama commission considering laws about medical marijuana met at the State House to discuss the draft of a medical marijuana bill that'll be introduced to the Legislature next year.

News outlets report the Medical Marijuana Study Commission met Thursday, the last time they'll meet before the Dec. 1 filing deadline.

Sen. Tim Melson, and commission chair, asked commission members to study the proposal and make any recommended changes.

Medical marijuana commission to hold first meeting

By Aug 12, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's commission considering laws about medical marijuana is holding its first meeting.

The Medical Cannabis Study Commission is tasked with recommending legislation to be considered in the 2020 legislative session. The panel will hold its first meeting at the Alabama Statehouse on Tuesday morning.

The commission was created by lawmakers as a compromise after a bill to allow medical marijuana stalled in the Alabama Legislature.