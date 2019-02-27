Michael Cohen To Testify Publicly Before Congress On Alleged Trump Lawbreaking

Michael Cohen is poised to take a historic shot at his onetime boss and patron on Wednesday — and some Republicans in Congress are geared up to take their own shot right back.

President Trump's former personal lawyer is scheduled to appear before the House oversight committee on the second of his three days of meetings with lawmakers this week. The session is the only one that will take place in public.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to dominate the airwaves and could bring portions of America to a standstill just as in the summer of 2017, when former FBI Director James Comey appeared before the Senate intelligence committee.

Then, as now, the witness had a story that could have been politically damaging for Trump. Then, as now, Trump's allies sought to undercut that story with attacks both on it and the man telling it.

But that may be where the similarities end.

Cohen's hearing, for example, will not take place in the collegial, typically more bipartisan Senate but in the often raucous and bare-knuckle House. And Cohen isn't supposed to address the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as he did behind closed doors on Tuesday with the Senate intelligence committee.

Precisely what Cohen told senators in that session remains unclear.

But Cohen and members of Congress on Wednesday are supposed to confine themselves to other wrongdoing that involved him and, allegedly, Trump. In fact, a person familiar with Cohen's preparations said on Tuesday that Cohen intends to present evidence of wrongdoing by Trump that has taken place since his inauguration, although it isn't clear what.

The White House dismissed whatever allegations Cohen may make in a pre-buttal Tuesday that noted he is a "disgraced felon" and "convicted liar." The administration also lamented that the House oversight committee has "given [him] yet another opportunity to spread his lies."

That won't stop Trump himself from watching. Although the president is in Vietnam for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump intends to stay up all night in his time zone to watch, according to CNN.

Battle over Cohen's word

Cohen's credibility is expected to be a central point of the back-and-forth on Wednesday. He has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress before and may have been involved in even more allegedly illegal or improper activity than he has admitted.

Republicans are expected to try to undermine Cohen's statements by underscoring his admissions in his federal criminal cases and, perhaps, to bring in other material they have assembled in preparing for the hearing.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., opened the bidding on Tuesday afternoon with a post on Twitter that could set the tone for the balance of Cohen's proceedings. (Gaetz, a Trump ally, does not sit on any of the three committees Cohen is appearing before this week but is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which conducted several hearings that touched on the Justice Department's Russia investigation when the committee was led by Republicans during the previous session of Congress.)

And the oversight committee's top Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, suggested earlier that the panel's minority might not feel bound by the ground rules set by Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

Jordan and his fellow Republicans might want to ask Cohen, for example, about the Russia investigation, expecting that his answers might be more helpful to them than to Democrats.

The degree to which he engages could be suggestive about which branch of the many storylines in the Trump saga — the 2016 negotiations over a skyscraper in Moscow, for example — may be connected to the question about whether anyone in Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with the Russian attack on the election.

At least one answer helps Republicans politically: Cohen has rejected the account given about him in the infamous, partly unverified Russia dossier, which helps Republicans present that dossier as false and, more broadly, to present the whole Russia investigation as a hoax.

One question for Jordan and the oversight committee's GOP minority on Wednesday will be how much to try to destroy Cohen's word if accepting it in some instances, as with the dossier travel story, helps defend Trump.

Many of Trump's opponents, meanwhile, don't believe Cohen's denials about the dossier. That may entice them to play by Cummings' rules, especially if whatever information and allegations Cohen intends to lay before the committee are new and interesting enough to break through with a national audience.

