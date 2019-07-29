Missing Alabama woman's body found at bottom of a well

By 24 minutes ago

Credit Pixabay

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A body believed to be that of a missing Alabama woman has been found at the bottom of a well, and two men have been charged in her death.

News outlets report Tuscaloosa County workers acting on a tip recovered a body tentatively identified as 20-year-old Marka "Willoe" Watkins in the well at a vacant house.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Kip Hart says 29-year-old Kendal Tyler Battles and 20-year-old Joseph Brandon Nevels are charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Hart says investigators believe Watkins was assaulted and killed at the home of one suspect and her body driven to another home and dumped in the well.

Hart says more arrests could be coming.

It's unclear whether Battles or Nevels had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Tags: 
Murder
abuse of a corpse
missing woman
Tuscaloosa County

Related Content

Murder charge filed in shooting outside Cracker Barrel

By Apr 1, 2019
blog.al.com

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have filed a capital murder charge in the slaying of an Alabama man who was shot to death during a parking lot confrontation.

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Trussville say 22-year-old Bryan Patrick Hancock of Pinson is being held without bail in the killing of 40-year-old Randy Young.

Young died Saturday, two days after he was shot in the head outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Police say an argument occurred after Hancock parked in a way that blocked Young's vehicle.

2 Georgia men charged in death of man found in Alabama creek

By Feb 28, 2019

LANETT, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man's body was found in an Alabama creek and now two Georgia men are charged with murder.

News outlets report the body of Jeremy Fetner was found Friday in Moore's Creek in Lanett. A statement released Wednesday by West Point police in Georgia says Donald Kee and Aaron Creed were arrested and charged in Fetner's killing.