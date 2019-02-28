Missing woman found safe, search for separate teen suspended

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities looking for two missing people in Alabama say one has been found safe and that the search for the other has been suspended because of rain and unsafe conditions.

News outlets report that on Wednesday night, authorities found 35-year-old Cara Yager but suspended the search for 18-year-old Koy Spears.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Yeager has been reunited with family after she disappeared Sunday near the Cahaba River. It didn't say where exactly she was found.

State Trooper Chuck Ellis says the search for Koy is suspended until further notice. Authorities say he and a Jeep were swept away in floodwaters at Buck's Pocket State Park. Two other teenagers he was with had managed to hang onto a tree until rescuers got them to safety Friday night.