Missing woman found safe, search for separate teen suspended

By 1 minute ago

Credit FPPD

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities looking for two missing people in Alabama say one has been found safe and that the search for the other has been suspended because of rain and unsafe conditions.

News outlets report that on Wednesday night, authorities found 35-year-old Cara Yager but suspended the search for 18-year-old Koy Spears.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Yeager has been reunited with family after she disappeared Sunday near the Cahaba River. It didn't say where exactly she was found.

State Trooper Chuck Ellis says the search for Koy is suspended until further notice. Authorities say he and a Jeep were swept away in floodwaters at Buck's Pocket State Park. Two other teenagers he was with had managed to hang onto a tree until rescuers got them to safety Friday night.

Tags: 
missing
missing teen
Fort Payne
Police
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department
Buck's Pocket State Park
Alabama state troopers

Related Content

Searchers look for 2 missing people in Alabama

By Feb 25, 2019
Harold E. Malde (nature.org)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two people believed missing on waterways swollen by days of heavy rain in Alabama.

Crews are looking along the Cahaba River near Birmingham for a woman who disappeared Sunday. A spokesman with Cahaba Valley Fire and Rescue says her vehicle was found near the river, but crews don't know where she is.

In northeast Alabama, authorities say a teenage boy is still missing days after the vehicle he was riding in was swept off a bridge by floodwaters from a creek at Bucks Pocket State Park.