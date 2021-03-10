Mobile considers Carnival-style parade for May

The city of Mobile is considering hosting a Carnival-style parade in May to make up for this year's missed Mardi Gras.

The parade would take place downtown after the state's mask mandate expired.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson discussed the possibility with city council members during Tuesday's meeting. The proposed date for the parade is May 21 to coincide with the commissioning of the USS Mobile.

Stimpson said there's still a lot of work to do in preparation, and officials say the pandemic still needs to be considered as factor when planning.