Mobile considers Carnival-style parade for May

By Caroline Vincent 45 minutes ago

 

Credit AL Tourism Dept

The city of Mobile is considering hosting a Carnival-style parade in May to make up for this year's missed Mardi Gras.

The parade would take place downtown after the state's mask mandate expired.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson discussed the possibility with city council members during Tuesday's meeting. The proposed date for the parade is May 21 to coincide with the commissioning of the USS Mobile.

Stimpson said there's still a lot of work to do in preparation, and officials say the pandemic still needs to be considered as  factor when planning.

Tags: 
Mobile Mardi Gras
Mobile
Mobile mayor Sandy Stimpson
carnival celebration

Related Content

How COVID-19 led to "Yardi Gras" along the Gulf coast

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue Feb 11, 2021
APR's Lynn Oldshue

An APR news feature

Mardi Gras is going to look different along the Alabama Gulf coast because of COVID-19. The Mobile area prides itself as the originator of the annual event known as Fat Tuesday. There will be less revelry this year due to the coronavirus. This means a financial hit for business owners who design and build the colorful floats for the parades. They are finding work, however.

Alabama city moves ahead with Mardi Gras plans amid pandemic

By Nov 16, 2020
AP Photo/Press-Register, Mike Brantley

 

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The city of Mobile is moving ahead with plans to hold Mardi Gras celebrations in early 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. 

Mardi Gras results in hundreds of parking tickets in Mobile

By Feb 10, 2020
Mardi Gras float
AL Tourism Dept

Celebrating Mardi Gras is proving costly for hundreds of people cited for illegal parking on the Alabama coast.

Police in Mobile say they issued more than 400 parking tickets in connection with three Mardi Gras parades held Friday and Saturday. In addition, a total of  52 vehicles got towed.

Police estimate more than 152,000 people turned out in Mobile for parades held by the Conde Cavaliers, the Bayport Parading Society and the Pharaohs and Conde Explorers.

Police said a total of 10 people were arrested on either misdemeanor or felony charges.