Montgomery, Ala. (AP) — The city of Montgomery has approved a 1% occupational tax.

News outlets report that the Montgomery City Council approved the occupational tax on a 5-3 vote Tuesday. It would go into effect in 2021.

The City Council approved the tax as state lawmakers considered legislation to strip cities of their abilities to levy occupational taxes. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed told lawmakers that the city would have no choice but to push ahead.