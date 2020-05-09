Montgomery company to help Trump "build his wall"

The U.S. government is awarding a $275 million contract for construction of President Donald Trump's border wall between the United States and Mexico. Montgomery based Caddell Construction Company won the contract to build fourteen miles of barriers in and around Laredo, Texas. The city of 260,000 people sits on the Rio Grande, which runs between Texas and Mexico. Construction is set to begin in South Texas in January, at the start of President Donald Trump's second term if he is re-elected.