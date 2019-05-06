Mooney joins 2020 Alabama race for US Senate

By 53 minutes ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State Rep. Arnold Mooney is joining the 2020 race for U.S. Senate.

The Shelby County Republican announced Monday that he is running for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.

Congressman Bradley Byrne and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville are already running in the GOP primary.

Mooney wrote on social media that "Alabamians want a conservative and an outsider with a backbone."

Mooney is a second-term legislator. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014.

The Senate primary is March 3, 2020.

Arnold Mooney
U.S. Senate race
Doug Jones
Bradley Byrne
Tommy Tuberville

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne Announces Senate Campaign

By & Feb 21, 2019
Bradley Byrne

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama has announced he will challenge Democratic Senator Doug Jones in 2020 as Republicans try to reclaim the seat previously held by Jeff Sessions.

Byrne made the announcement yesterday in Mobile. The congressman is the first Republican to announce for what's expected to be a crowded GOP primary field seeking to unseat Jones, Alabama's lone Democrat in statewide office.

Byrne said Jones doesn't represent "Alabama's interests and Alabama values."