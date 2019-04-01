Murder charge filed in shooting outside Cracker Barrel

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have filed a capital murder charge in the slaying of an Alabama man who was shot to death during a parking lot confrontation.

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Trussville say 22-year-old Bryan Patrick Hancock of Pinson is being held without bail in the killing of 40-year-old Randy Young.

Young died Saturday, two days after he was shot in the head outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Police say an argument occurred after Hancock parked in a way that blocked Young's vehicle.

Hancock is white and Young was black, and some news reports suggest race was a factor. Trussville police spokesman Lt. Phil Dillon says authorities aren't commenting on that aspect.

Court records aren't yet available to show whether Hancock has an attorney to speak on his behalf.