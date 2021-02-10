NAACP information sessions to provide health info to underserved communities

By 1 hour ago

The Alabama Branch of the NAACP is hosting a series of free, online information sessions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

The information sessions are being done in partnership with UAB, The Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Community Engagement Alliance.

Bernard Simelton, the president of the Alabama Chapter of the NAACP said that events like these are important in bringing public health information to communities that may not otherwise receive it.

“The radio stations, TV stations that the information is presented on does not reach the African American community or minority community the same way it does the majority community, so we have to take that extra step to make sure that people of color have the right information,” Simelton said.

The four information sessions are broken up by region so that attendees can ask health officials specific questions about where, and how they will be able to receive vaccinations.

Simelton said that it is particularly difficult for those in rural regions of Alabama to access healthcare.

“Alabama doesn't have a public transportation system,” Simelton said. “If you live in a small town, a small town itself may not have a place to give the vaccine and you'll have to drive or go somewhere else to get it.”

Those wishing to register for the event can sign up at: https://rb.gy/qe7aua.

Alabama NAACP
Alabama Department of Public Health
Community Engagement Alliance
UAB

