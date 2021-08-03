National Night Out in Tuscaloosa

Those who protect and serve Tuscaloosa are asking the public to come out for National Night Out.

Police officers, firefighters and other first responders will be at the annual community-building campaign at Snow Hinton Park tonight.

Each public agency will have information booths and displays set up at the park.

Briana Freeman is with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. She says the event is an opportunity for the public to get to know law enforcement and work on their relationship.

“You know, when people think about safety and keeping the community safe, it's not just our police officers jobs,” said Freeman. “It's also important for our community to kind of let us know what's going on. Police officers. We can't address the situation if we don't know, and so when you're able to build those relationships with people in your community when they're having problems, that they're going to reach out to you."

Freeman says TPD’s displays will include K-9 officers, the dive team, the Special Response Team and the response preparedness group.

“This is just the time for the community to see what all these officers do. So many times, people watch things such as N.C.I.S. and Law and Order,” said Freeman. “And they think, Oh, that's what happened to the police department. And that's not always the case. It gives them time to ask questions or to voice their concerns, and it gives the time for them to be able to talk one on one with police officers or first responders.”

National Night out will take place from 5:30 to 8 tonight at Snow Hinton Park. The event is free to attend.