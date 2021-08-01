National Weather Services starts new warning system for thunderstorms

Weather watchers in Alabama have something new in their daily forecasts. The National Weather Service is adding a damage threat category to severe thunderstorm warnings. The new prediction system includes three levels of how destructive a storm might be. Jason Holmes is a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Birmingham. He said the new process will be useful for people living in effected locations.

“So it’s nice because if you’re in Jefferson County and you’re living in a part of the northern county and we draw a warning in western part of the country your phone will not go off unless you’re in or near that warned area.”

The state of Alabama experiences frequent thunderstorms throughout the year and some can destroy homes and property. Holmes said people should not venture out of a building during a thunderstorm.

“You never want to be caught outside in a thunderstorm. Those damaging winds can knock down trees, cause power outages. The large hail if it impacts you or pets can cause severe injury and even death.”

