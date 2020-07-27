A New Orleans tradition survives at an Alabama restaurant

By 41 minutes ago

 

Credit Wikipedia

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A two-decade-old New Orleans-themed tradition continues at a historic restaurant in Alabama this week, despite the death of its longtime co-owner and recent closures related to COVID-19. 

AL.com reports that the Bright Star restaurant in Bessemer will again hold its “A Night in New Orleans” celebration this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Bright Star brings a well-known New Orleans chef to the restaurant each year for the event. This year, it's Thomas Robey, the executive chef of Tujaque's, who previously worked in Birmingham.

Tags: 
Bright Star
Bright Star Restaurant
A Night in New Orleans
Thomas Robey
Tujacque's
Birmingham

Related Content

Former UConn Final Four starter Stanley Robinson dies at 32

By Jul 22, 2020
Stanley Robinson
Associated Press

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Former UConn basketball player Stanley Robinson has died of unknown causes at a family residence in his Birmingham, Alabama. He was 32.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Robinson was found unresponsive by a family member Tuesday at 7:45 p.m in his hometown. He was pronounced dead at the scene 11 minutes later.

Robinson, who had turned 32 on July 14, played at UConn from 2006-10. He started 103 career games and averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over four seasons.

Alabama mall tightening security after fatal shootings

By Jul 18, 2020
Riverchase Galleria

 

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s largest shopping mall and the city of Hoover say they are tightening security measures following a shooting that killed a child and injured three others. 

Operators of the Riverchase Galleria and municipal officials say a new plan includes an increased police presence at the mall and dogs that are trained to sniff out the smell of explosives and firearms.

Birmingham bans use of chokeholds by police

By Jul 14, 2020
Birmingham police

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of Alabama's largest city is banning the use of chokeholds by police following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the ban on Tuesday during a continuing review of city policies. He also issued new guidelines that say city police now have a duty to intervene anytime they see a fellow officer using excessive force.