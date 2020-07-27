A New Orleans tradition survives at an Alabama restaurant

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A two-decade-old New Orleans-themed tradition continues at a historic restaurant in Alabama this week, despite the death of its longtime co-owner and recent closures related to COVID-19.

AL.com reports that the Bright Star restaurant in Bessemer will again hold its “A Night in New Orleans” celebration this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Bright Star brings a well-known New Orleans chef to the restaurant each year for the event. This year, it's Thomas Robey, the executive chef of Tujaque's, who previously worked in Birmingham.