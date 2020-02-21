New Senate bill would shift animal cruelty responsibilities

By Caroline Vincent 2 minutes ago

Credit WIAT-TV

(MONTGOMERY, AL)-- A new Senate bill would put the regulations of animal enterprises and working animals in the hands of the Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Industries.

The Working Animal Protection and Animal Enterprise Freedom Act, introduced on Tuesday, would also alter cruelty reporting, impoundment procedures, and penalties for frivolous complaints. 

The bill is concerned with the "production, processing, registration, marketing, sale, storage, transportation, distribution, possession, work or other use of animals" in regards to working animals and animal enterprises. The commissioner would be resposible for reporting those acused of violating state or federal law pertaining to the sale, care, keeping, transfer and transport of animals.

Anyone who submits a false report of animal cruelty would be fined the amount equal to the costs of any investigation by the department of the complaint. Reporting would involve making a sworn statement in front of a municipal judge of sheriff, who would deliver the statement to either an animal control officer or department investigator.

If passed, the law would take effect on March 1. 

Tags: 
Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries
Working Animal Protection and Animal Enterprise Freedom Act
Alabama animal cruelty legislation
working animals
animal enterprises
Alabama Senate

Related Content

Animal Protection Groups Praise Alabama Bill

By May 22, 2013
aspca.org

Animal protection groups are urging Alabama's governor to sign legislation toughening the penalties for animal cruelty.

   The Legislature passed a bill on the last night of its session to increase the penalty for animal cruelty from a maximum of six months in jail to a maximum of one year. The bill also adds a definition for torture that can cause the punishment to increase to a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison.

Senate approves Alabama equal pay legislation

By May 29, 2019
Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could soon end its status as one of two states without an equal pay for equal work law.

The Alabama Senate voted 29-0 Wednesday to approve the bill by Rep. Adline Clarke of Mobile.

The bill now returns to the Alabama House of Representatives where lawmakers will decide whether to accept a Senate change to the bill.

Clarke says she hopes to get final passage in the closing days of the session.