No votes on virus liability, health officer power bills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers will not vote on controversial proposals that would limit the state health officer’s powers to order closures and give immunity to companies for coronavirus-related lawsuits. 

The bills are expected to return in the next legislative session after this one was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said the two bills will not get votes after lawmakers agreed to limit the abbreviated legislative session to state budgets, local bills and a school bond issue. Marsh said House members expressed concern about expanding the session to other topics.

Marsh said lawmakers hope to conclude the session Saturday.

Alabama Senate
Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh
Alabama House of Representatives
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

