Not My Job: We Quiz Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer On Lip Balm

Legend has it that when a young man named Bill Gates asked his college dorm-mate, Steve Ballmer, to come help run his company called Microsoft, Ballmer wasn't sure he wanted the job — he was just looking for a summer gig.

Well, 40 years or so later, Ballmer is now retired from his job as CEO of Microsoft. He owns the LA Clippers, and has created a new non-profit called USAFacts.

We've invited Ballmer to answer three questions about lip balm.

Click the audio link above to hear how he does.

