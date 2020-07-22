Nurses, retail workers, truckers most desired employees in Alabama

By 17 minutes ago

 

According to the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division, the majority of online wanted ads were aimed at registered nurses, retail salespersons, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

The month of June saw 6,050 ads catering to these professions.

The Help Wanted Online data was gathered by analyzing every online job posting published in the state of Alabama.

The mean wage of registered nurses is $29.58.  Meanwhile, the mean wages of retail salespersons and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers are $13.31 per hour and $21.54 per hour respectively.

Prospective employees can find a list of Career Centers at www.labor.alabama.gov.

Alabama jobs
Alabama Department of Labor
Labor Market Information Division

