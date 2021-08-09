Official: Nearly all Alabama COVID deaths among unvaccinated

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

Credit Pixabay

The majority of the 11,600 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama are among people who are unvaccinated.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that just 26 of those deaths were of people who were fully vaccinated.

The state still has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, even as case numbers continue to rise. The seven-day rolling average of daily cases has almost tripeled over the past two weeks.

Officials have identified 6,427 people who have gotten COVID-19 since being vaccinated, but urge that the vaccine remains effective in preventing serious illness from the virus.

Tags: 
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

Birmingham hospitals: Most COVID patients are unvaccinated

By Caroline Vincent Aug 5, 2021
Pixabay

Birmingham hospitals are once again filling up with COVID-19 patients.

Most of those are unvaccinated and younger than patients first hospitalized at the start of the pandemic.

Doctors and administrators from seven Birmingham hospitals held a press conference Wednesday and asked that the public get vaccinated. Dr. Jeremy Rogers of Grandview Medical Center specifically said the surge is preventable if people get vaccinated. 

Virus hospitalizations in Alabama approach 1,600 amid surge

By Caroline Vincent Aug 2, 2021
face mask COVID-19 coronavirus
Pixabay

State Health Officer Scott Harris is encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated as case numbers of the coronavirus surge.

The number of patients for the virus just reached its highest point within the last six months due to the new delta variant. Harris said anyone who contracts COVID-19 is likely to spread it to three or four other people.

COVID-19 cases on the rise statewide

By Jul 23, 2021
COVID-19 coronavirus
Pixabay

 

COVID is spreading again statewide. The Alabama Department of Public Health has reinstated its daily COVID updates to remind the public the pandemic isn’t over.

The average positive test rate has gone from over 11% to over 20% in the past week. A recent UAB study found that 70% of virus samples from across the state were the more transmissible and severe delta variant. 

Dr. Karen Landers is the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said previous infection won’t make you immune to the delta variant.