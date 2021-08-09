Official: Nearly all Alabama COVID deaths among unvaccinated

The majority of the 11,600 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama are among people who are unvaccinated.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that just 26 of those deaths were of people who were fully vaccinated.

The state still has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, even as case numbers continue to rise. The seven-day rolling average of daily cases has almost tripeled over the past two weeks.

Officials have identified 6,427 people who have gotten COVID-19 since being vaccinated, but urge that the vaccine remains effective in preventing serious illness from the virus.