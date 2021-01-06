Organization to aid women-owned businesses in Alabama

Alabama will be part of a big change for the Small Business Administration.

The Women’s Business Center in Clanton will be part of the SBA’s new effort to help businesses owned by women. The center is part of a group called the Regional Economic Assistance for Communicating Hope or REACH for short.

The SBA is opening 20 of these centers to help women in rural, urban, and underserved communities. Each will provide one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to female entrepreneurs.

Along with Alabama, the SBA is opening centers in Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. The agency is also launching a new online service called Ascent to help women business owners grow and expand their businesses.