Pastor: 40 infected with coronavirus after church event

Credit Pixabay

STRAWBERRY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama pastor says more than 40 people have been infected with the coronavirus after attending a multi-day revival event at his Baptist church. 

Pastor Daryl Ross of Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall County told Al.com the churchgoers, including himself, tested positive after the congregation held a series of religious services featuring a guest pastor over the course of several days last week.

Ross said only two members’ cases were serious, and as of Sunday, nobody had been hospitalized.

He said some social distancing measures were in place, and most members skipped the event out of concern for the virus. Masks weren't required.

