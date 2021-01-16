To be honest, most pets don't really care what the food bowl looks like - it's what is in the bowl that counts. Unfortunately, some pet owners have learned that the food they have been giving their best friends every day could harm or even kill them.

As last year ended, the FDA was investigating reports that certain pet foods distributed by Sportmix could cause sickness and death to the animals that ate those foods. This week, after receiving reports that more than 70 pets have died and over 80 pets became ill after eating the food, the FDA has issued a recall for all Sportmix pet food products, because they may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.

Aflatoxin is produced by a mold, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. The toxin can be present even though there is no visible mold. As a pet eats the same food over an extended period, the toxins accumulate in the animal’s system. Symptoms such as sluggishness, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite can be indications of aflatoxin poisoning. It could also lead to long-term liver problems and even death.

Pet food products manufactured by Sportmix are also sold under the Pro Pac name, as well as Splash Fat Cat and Nunn Better Maintenance. For a complete list, visit the FDA website or search online for FDA Pet Food Recall.

If you think your pet has eaten some of the contaminated food, stop feeding it to your pet. Then call your veterinarian and make an appointment for your furry friend. Remember that pets can have liver damage without exhibiting any symptoms.

Snap a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number, for future reference, and contact the company. If you dispose of the pet food, do it in such a way that other pets, children and wildlife cannot access it. Then thoroughly wash all pet bowls, any storage containers, even scoops, before reusing them.

Sportmix says it has never had a problem like this before, but that’s little consolation to conscientious owners who thought they was buying a quality product for their best friends, only to find out (maybe too late) that it was toxic. Your furry companion depends on you to keep it safe, and healthy, when you’re speaking of pets.

